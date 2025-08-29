Partially submerged truck removed from river in Dayton, reported stolen in Tipp City

The truck’s headlights and taillights were on.

The Dayton Fire Department responded and confirmed no one was inside the truck, Hess said.

Fire crews hooked a tow cable to the truck so a towing company could pull it out of the river.

Once the truck was out of the water, rangers discovered it was reported stolen out of Tipp City.

It’s not clear how the truck got into the river. There are no known witnesses who saw the truck going into the water, Hess said.

Tipp City police are handling the follow-up investigation.