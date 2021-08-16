Payroll Project: Here’s how much Oakwood employees were paid last year

The Dayton Daily News is committed to watching your tax dollars. And employee payroll amounts to the largest expenditure of public funds among local governments.

The top paid Oakwood employees in 2020 were:

1. Norbert Klopsch, city manager: $171,969

2. Charles Balaj, public safety lieutenant: $140,415

3. Keith Benson, public safety lieutenant: $137,496

4. Michael Tanner, public safety lieutenant: $132,934

5. Carol Collins, leisure activities director: $126,665

6. Robert Jacques, law director: $122,967

7. Matthew Harrison, public safety officer: $122,706

8. Gregory May, public safety officer: $122,526

9. Michael Jones, public safety captain: $122,423

10. Alan Hill, public safety director: $122,172