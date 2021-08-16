Payroll Project: Here’s how much Oakwood employees were paid last year

The city of Oakwood paid 34 employees more than $100,000 last year, according to a Dayton Daily News analysis of city payroll data.
The Dayton Daily News obtained and analyzed payroll data for 29 local counties, cities, townships and other governments such as the Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority and Dayton Metro Library. The Payroll Project is an annual review of local tax-supported payrolls in the Dayton area.
Our investigation found that the coronavirus epidemic and social justice protests led to overtime that caused six-figure pay to swell in many jurisdictions as they struggle to fully staff public safety departments. Likewise Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority paid some bus drivers more than $100,000 last year with overtime, then cut routes this year because of a driver shortage. And our analysis found city of Kettering police officers and firefighters are among the highest-paid in the region and state.
Payroll Project: Public salaries in the Dayton area
Our analysis found Oakwood had more six-figure earners than most larger cities in the area. Most of these were public safety officers, according to city data. Oakwood is unique in Ohio in that all of its public safety staff is fully cross-trained as police officers, firefighters and paramedics. City officials responded to the newspaper’s findings in this story.
The Dayton Daily News is committed to watching your tax dollars. And employee payroll amounts to the largest expenditure of public funds among local governments.
The top paid Oakwood employees in 2020 were:
1. Norbert Klopsch, city manager: $171,969
2. Charles Balaj, public safety lieutenant: $140,415
3. Keith Benson, public safety lieutenant: $137,496
4. Michael Tanner, public safety lieutenant: $132,934
5. Carol Collins, leisure activities director: $126,665
6. Robert Jacques, law director: $122,967
7. Matthew Harrison, public safety officer: $122,706
8. Gregory May, public safety officer: $122,526
9. Michael Jones, public safety captain: $122,423
10. Alan Hill, public safety director: $122,172