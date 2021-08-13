Payroll Project: Here’s how much Washington Twp. employees are paid

Washington Twp. paid 44 employees more than $100,000 in 2020, including 38 in the township fire department, according to a Dayton Daily News analysis of township payroll data.
The Dayton Daily News obtained and analyzed payroll data for 29 local counties, cities, townships and other governments such as the Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority and Dayton Metro Library. The Payroll Project is an annual review of local tax-supported payrolls in the Dayton area.
Our investigation found that the coronavirus epidemic and social justice protests led to overtime that caused six-figure pay to swell in many jurisdictions as they struggle to fully staff public safety departments. Likewise Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority paid some bus drivers more than $100,000 last year with overtime, then cut routes this year because of a driver shortage. And our analysis found city of Kettering police officers and firefighters are among the highest-paid in the region and state.
Payroll Project: Public salaries in the Dayton area
The Dayton Daily News is committed to watching your tax dollars. And employee payroll amounts to the largest expenditure of public funds among local governments.
The top paid Washington Twp. employees in 2020 were:
1. Jesse Lightle, township administrator: $190,775
2. Scott Kujawa, fire chief: $140,500
3. Daniel Logan, firefighter/EMT: $136,343
4. Joel Holbrook, battalion chief: $135,410
5. David Schmolinsky, fire lieutenant: $133,180
6. Mark Metzger, recreation facility director: $127,325
7. Darian Edwards, battalion chief: $125,530
8. Edmund Kuzminski, fire lieutenant: $124,963
9. Michael Guadagno, battalion chief: $124,108
10. Joshua Augustine, battalion chief: $123,790