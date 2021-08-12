dayton-daily-news logo
Payroll Project: Kettering’s 10 highest-paid employees

The city of Kettering paid 155 employees more than $100,000 in 2020, according to a Dayton Daily News analysis of city payroll data.

The Dayton Daily News obtained and analyzed payroll data for 29 local counties, cities, townships and other governments such as the Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority and Dayton Metro Library. The Payroll Project is an annual review of local tax-supported payrolls in the Dayton area.

Our investigation found that the coronavirus epidemic and social justice protests led to overtime that caused six-figure pay to swell in many jurisdictions as they struggle to fully staff public safety departments. Likewise Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority paid some bus drivers more than $100,000 last year with overtime, then cut routes this year because of a driver shortage. And our analysis found city of Kettering police officers and firefighters are among the highest-paid in the region and state.

The Dayton Daily News is committed to watching your tax dollars. And employee payroll amounts to the largest expenditure of public funds among local governments.

The top paid city of Kettering employees in 2020 were:

1. Mark Schwieterman, city manager: $211,634

2. Thomas Butts, fire chief: $162,770

3. Theodore Hamer, law director: $158,119

4. Steven Bergstresser, assistant city manager: $157,712

5. Jonathon McCoy, patrol officer: $146,964

6. Jason Kramer, patrol officer: $146,947

7. Bradley Lambert, police lieutenant: $145,281

8. Mary Beth O’Dell, parks and recreation director: $144,188

9. Nancy Gregory, finance director: $143,943

10. Thomas Robillard, planning and development director: $143,943

