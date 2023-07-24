Payroll Project: Miami County’s highest paid employees

Miami County paid 25 employees more than $100,000 each in 2022, according to the Payroll Project, an annual reporting project from the Dayton Daily News.

The sheriff’s department had five six-figure salaries, more than any other department.

The voting and taxpaying public is the employer for government agencies. As with any other employer, the public has not just a right but a responsibility to know how much its employees are paid in the interest of good stewardship.

Go here for a searchable database of state and local government pay across our region.

The highest paid Miami County employees in 2022 were:

1. Steven Layman, public defender: $164,298

2. Paul Huelskamp, county engineer: $161,808

3. Anthony Kendell, county prosecutor: $148,151

4. David Norman, sheriff’s office captain (retired/rehired): $142,894

5. Charlotte Colley, county administrator: $134,968

6. Dennis Propes, health commissioner: $131,556

7. Evan Anderson, deputy auditor-Information Technology: $126,073

8. Adam Emswiller, deputy auditor-Information Technology: $125,100

9. Terri Becker, executive director of the Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services: $121,344

10. J. Myers, executive director of the park district: $118,029