Payroll Project: Miamisburg’s highest paid employees

The city of Miamisburg paid 26 employees more than $100,000 each in 2022, according to the Payroll Project, an annual reporting project from the Dayton Daily News.

The police department had 12 six-figure salaries, which was more than any other department.

Below is the breakdown of all city departments and their total payroll for employees paid more than $50,000 in 2022.

The employer for government agencies is the voting and taxpaying public. As with any other employer, the public has not just a right but a responsibility to know how much its employees are paid in the interest of good stewardship.

The highest paid Miamisburg city employees last year were:

1. Keith Johnson, city manager: $159,568

2. Josiah Keefer police sergeant: $144,452

3. Michael Aiken police sergeant: $140,485

4. Joshua Himan, police sergeant: $138,322

5. Jeffrey Muncy, police sergeant: $131,815

6. John Sedlak, police chief: $130,617

7. Emily Christian, assistant city manager: $124,357

8. Ryan Davis, parks & recreation director: $124,357

9. Leslie Kohli, human resources director: $123,817

10. Valerie Griffin, public works director: $123,157