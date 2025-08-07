Peace Museum, Air Force Museum offer ways to reflect 80 years after atomic bombs dropped on Japan

Five miles away, a key artifact from this historic event has stood sentinel at the United States National Air Force Museum since 1961: Bockscar, the specially-modified B-29 Superfortress that dropped an atomic bomb on the city of Nagasaki 80 years ago, on Aug. 9, 1945, three days after the first bomb was dropped on Hiroshima.

Don Hayashi thought of his wife’s cousin, now 85, who returned to her home in Hiroshima that morning to retrieve a forgotten handkerchief, fearful that she would get in trouble with her teachers. Most of her classmates died that day.

Instead of bitterness or even sorrow, the prevailing spirit for the “80 Years of Peace Commemorative Evening” was one of reconciliation and hopefulness. Prior to the ceremony, children and volunteers engaged in the Japanese tradition of folding origami paper cranes – “a sign historically of hope for a better future,” explained Hayashi, a third-generation American whose grandparents emigrated to the United States in the early 1900s.

The Peace Museum’s executive director, Alice Young-Basora, struck a similar note in her opening remarks Tuesday night. “Tonight we honor the past, not to dwell on sorrow, but to learn from it,” she said.

“Most of what survives from the past that’s meaningful are things that embody an experience; they serve as landmarks for reflection and learning and thought,” Lantry said. “We can think more clearly about the present and the future when we know where we come from, and objects like Bockscar tend to root us to what happened and why, and how we got the way we are now.”

The Peace Museum and the Air Force Museum may seem a few miles and a world apart, but in many ways they share a common mission: learning from the past.

“In terms of world history, Bockscar is probably the most important artifact in our collection,” said Doug Lantry, curator and historian for the museum’s research division. “Helping preserve and interpret Bockscar is a great responsibility and privilege. The artifact signifies the end of the world’s most destructive war and the beginning of the atomic age. For us it is also a landmark in the development of American air power and the creation of the United States Air Force.”

Eva Weber, the mayor of Augsburg, Germany, attended the ceremony with a contingent from the Dayton Sister City.

“This bell ringing is not only a moment of remembrance, but a symbol of hope,” Weber said. “It shows how the relationship between former enemies has grown into friendship, and it shows that hope can emerge from pain.”

The gong-ringing ceremony was live-streamed in communion with a similar event in the Dayton Sister City of Oiso, Japan, timed to coincide with the dropping of the first atomic bomb at 8:15 a.m. Aug. 6, 1945. “We ring the bells to remember those who perished, and those who suffered, but also to promote peace and stability in the world,” said Hayashi, president of the Dayton chapter of the Japanese American Citizens League (JACL). “It is important for Japan and the United States to show solidarity and support for each other.”

Kishimori, who is Consul General for Japan for the Dayton region, made the trip from regional headquarters in Detroit in part because of his mother’s history as a survivor. Growing up in Hiroshima, he initially held mixed feelings toward the United States. After a 45-day, cross-country bus trip during his youth, his feelings became more positive, eventually leading him to choose the U.S. for his 40-year diplomatic service.

“The more I saw of America, the more I liked it,” he recalled. So the spirit of reconciliation at the Peace Museum event struck home with Kishimori; he particularly loved the participatory nature of the gong-ringing ceremony and the sing-along to “Let There Be Peace on Earth,” accompanied by retired Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra cellist Jane Katsuyama.

No commemorations were planned at the Air Force Museum, where Bockscar is introduced simply as “The Aircraft that Ended WWII.” Japan surrendered unconditionally Aug. 14, 1945, five days after the bombing of Nagasaki. The exhibition text panels make virtually no mention of the human toll of the bombings, other than from a strategic standpoint: “The devastation caused by (the first) atomic bomb brought no response to the call for unconditional surrender.”

The Bockscar exhibit has largely avoided the controversy that has at times engulfed the Enola Gay exhibit about the plane that dropped the first atomic bomb on Hiroshima. The originally planned exhibit at the Smithsoian’s National Air and Space Museum faced fierce blowback from some critics who believed that the text minimized Japanese aggression while maintaining too intense a focus on the victims’ suffering.

During his 25 years at the Air Force Museum, in contrast, Lantry has never encountered any controversy surrounding Bockscar. In part that is due to its mission, he said: “One of the things we exist for is to be a memorial or a touchstone for our Air Force and our veterans, so they can come in with their children and grandchildren and great-grandchildren.”

Even 80 years later, that history is very much front and center for the general public as well. The interest in seeing Bockscar, Lantry said, remains as keen as for other highly significant artifacts, such as the Memphis Belle B-17 Flying Fortress aircraft and John F. Kennedy’s Air Force One aircraft.

“People walk through the door and say, ‘I want to see the airplane that dropped the atomic bomb,’” Lantry said. “And people share family stories about where they were at the end of the war and where they were at the beginning of the nuclear age, and what was their family history at the time. And everybody has their own story or their parents’ or grandparents’ story that circles back to the airplane.”

Lantry’s job, as he sees it, is to bring artifacts into historical perspective: “We need to ask what the thing itself is trying to tell us. They can’t speak for themselves, but if you ask the right questions, and you are a good observer, you can find things from the artifacts that you can’t get in any other way. And that’s why we preserve things like Bockscar in the first place. Why do we need the thing, when we have the story already? We need the thing because the thing is the best and most real and most tangible link to the past that we have. It is the survivor of the past.”

Over the years the Air Force Museum has hosted several guest speakers associated with the atomic bombings, including Enola Gay navigator Theodore Von Kirk and Enola Gay pilot Paul Tibbets, a longtime Columbus resident until his death in 2007. In 2014, retired Col. Joseph Sweeney – son of Bockscar pilot Maj. Gen. Charles Sweeney – delivered a lecture at the museum.

The Bockscar exhibit script was curated strictly from the point of view of the Air Force, Lantry explained: “Our interpretation of Nagasaki focuses on the mission and the airmen, what happened and why and who did it, and how they did it. There are many, many places where you can find all sort of arguments and opposing points of view. There’s a whole a whole wide world of interpretation about the events of 1945.”