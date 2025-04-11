Breaking: Pedestrian dies after being hit by truck, car in Dayton

A pedestrian succumbed to injuries at a hospital after he was hit by two vehicles in Dayton Thursday night.

Around 9:20 p.m., Dayton police responded to a crash at the intersection of Philadelphia Drive and Salem Avenue.

A Dodge Ram going south on Philadelphia Drive hit a pedestrian at Salem Avenue, Dayton police said.

A Chevrolet Malibu traveling south on Philadelphia Drive also struck the pedestrian.

Both vehicles had green lights, and the pedestrian did not have a walk signal, according to police.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital, where he died from injuries.

Dayton police’s Traffic Services Unit is investigating the crash.

