Pedestrian hospitalized with serious injuries after being hit by vehicle in Dayton on Friday

ajc.com

.
Local News
By
48 minutes ago
X

A 20-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle late Friday night in Dayton.

Crews were dispatched on reports of a pedestrian being hit at North James H. McGee Boulevard at Rosedale Drive right before midnight, according to a crash report from the Dayton Police Department.

The report said the pedestrian attempted to cross North James H. McGee Boulevard at Rosedale Drive outside of the marked crosswalk and was hit by a 2011 Ford Taurus coming northbound at an unknown speed in the second lane from the east curb. The report stated the traffic signal for the vehicle was illuminated green.

The pedestrian was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with suspected serious injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

In Other News
1
‘Dayton means peace.’ Dayton Daily News reporter describes covering...
2
LIVE UPDATES: Committee sessions resume, protests set up Sunday morning
3
Steak, gin and intense security: NATO visitors’ impressions of Dayton
4
Kettering Health outage continues into second week as patients wait for...
5
2 injured after crash in Dayton near NATO security zone Sunday morning

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.