Pedestrian hospitalized with serious injuries after being hit by vehicle in Dayton on Friday

A 20-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle late Friday night in Dayton.
Crews were dispatched on reports of a pedestrian being hit at North James H. McGee Boulevard at Rosedale Drive right before midnight, according to a crash report from the Dayton Police Department.
The report said the pedestrian attempted to cross North James H. McGee Boulevard at Rosedale Drive outside of the marked crosswalk and was hit by a 2011 Ford Taurus coming northbound at an unknown speed in the second lane from the east curb. The report stated the traffic signal for the vehicle was illuminated green.
The pedestrian was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with suspected serious injuries.
No other injuries were reported.
