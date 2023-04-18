Pedestrian struck by SUV in Harrison Twp.

Crews were called around 6:20 a.m. to Salem Avenue at Klepinger Road.

Explore Man accused of stabbing ex multiple times in West Carrollton bar parking lot

Preliminary investigation indicates a 2002 GMC Envoy headed southeast on Salem Avenue was about 100 feet south of Klepinger Road when a pedestrian on the sidewalk on the south side of Salem Avenue stepped off the curb and into the street in front of the SUV.