Pedestrian struck by SUV in Harrison Twp.

A pedestrian was struck by an SUV early Tuesday morning in Harrison Twp.
Crews were called around 6:20 a.m. to Salem Avenue at Klepinger Road.
Preliminary investigation indicates a 2002 GMC Envoy headed southeast on Salem Avenue was about 100 feet south of Klepinger Road when a pedestrian on the sidewalk on the south side of Salem Avenue stepped off the curb and into the street in front of the SUV.
The pedestrian was hit by the vehicle and taken in unknown condition to Miami Valley Hospital.
The incident remains under investigation.
