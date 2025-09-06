First responders called to Cox Arboretum on report person fell from tower

Dispatch said it is unknown if the person was taken a local hospital and what condition they are in.

Additional details were not released.

The Tree Tower at Cox Arboretum MetroPark is accessible by climbing the staircase, and it rises 65 feet above trees there.

The tower has closed a few times throughout its history. In September 2016, it was closed after crews found soft spots in the structure’s three support logs. Fungus developed in the wood, and the tower was closed for safety reasons. Engineers determined the logs needed to be replaced.

The original cost to build the tower was $475,000. It first opened in October 2012 and was funded by the James M. Cox Jr. Arboretum Foundation and Five Rivers MetroParks.