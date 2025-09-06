First responders called to Cox Arboretum on report person fell from tower

The Tree Tower at Cox Arboretum. FILE

The Tree Tower at Cox Arboretum. FILE
Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

A person at Cox Arboretum MetroPark on Friday fell from the park’s Tree Tower, according to emergency calls.

Crews responded to reports of the incident at Cox Arboretum MetroPark located on 6333 Springboro Pike around 5:15 p.m., according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Dispatch said it is unknown if the person was taken a local hospital and what condition they are in.

Additional details were not released.

The Tree Tower at Cox Arboretum MetroPark is accessible by climbing the staircase, and it rises 65 feet above trees there.

The tower has closed a few times throughout its history. In September 2016, it was closed after crews found soft spots in the structure’s three support logs. Fungus developed in the wood, and the tower was closed for safety reasons. Engineers determined the logs needed to be replaced.

The original cost to build the tower was $475,000. It first opened in October 2012 and was funded by the James M. Cox Jr. Arboretum Foundation and Five Rivers MetroParks.

In Other News
1
Florida man gets life sentence for murder of Dayton native and former...
2
Bicyclist hurt after vehicle strike in Harrison Twp.
3
Dual-branded Mariott at Beavercreek mall opens for business
4
Tipp City man sentenced to prison for 12 sex crimes
5
Ohio Senator says he’s optimistic Intel will continue to invest in...

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.