Person of interest charged with murder in Riverside man’s death

Brogan was still listed as an inmate in the Logan County Detention Center in Kentucky Thursday morning. He was arrested for assault, disarming a police officer, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia - buy/possess on Sunday, according to booking records.

On Sunday, Riverside police responded to the 300 block of Dundee Circle after friends of 28-year-old Scott Patrick Hannah found him lying inside his home near the front door, according to 911 records.

A man, who identified Hannah as his friend, told a dispatcher they hadn’t heard from Hannah that day, so they went to his home to check on him.

“The door was unlocked and we walked in and he’s literally just laying in front of the door with blood everywhere,” the 911 call said.

Police confirmed Hannah’s injuries included multiple stab wounds and loss of blood.

Brogan was identified as a person of interest in Hannah’s death in a press release from police on Monday. Brogan had a past romantic relationship with Hannah and was the last known person to have contact with him, according to police.

Hannah was a Southeastern High School graduate and received national awards and recognition for an anti-bullying campaign he developed with classmate Tyler Gregory.

The pair were known as the NoBull Guys for their campaign, which is considered a pioneer for peer-led anti-bullying efforts.

“It’s the best feeling in the world, knowing that we’ve helped someone like that or knowing that we’ve changed the lives of bullies to be more aware or help open their eyes,” Hannah said in a 2013 Springfield News-Sun story.

Funeral services for Hannah are scheduled for Friday. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to noon at First Christian Church, 3638 Middle Urbana Rd., and the funeral service will begin at noon, according to his obituary.