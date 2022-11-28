Riverside police investigating after man found dead in home

Riverside police are investigating the death of a man found in a Dundee Circle home Sunday evening.
The man’s identity has not been released at this time, but Riverside police Maj. Matthew Sturgeon confirmed the man was about 20 to 30 years old.
Officers were called to the 300 block of Dundee Circle around 5:50 p.m. Sunday. Police responded after the man’s friends reported he was not answering calls and texts on Sunday, Sturgeon said.
Investigators do have a person of interest, but police are unable to release additional information at this time.
We will continue to update this story as information is available.
