Pet Valu closing all U.S. stores; sales start Thursday

Store closing sales start Thursday for the pet supply retail chain based in Ontario, Canada, with stores in Beavercreek, Bellefontaine, Dayton, Englewood, Greenville, Hamilton, Huber Heights, Lebanon, Miami Twp., Middletown, Piqua, Springfield and Sugarcreek Twp.

Explore New jewelry shop founded by industry veterans now open in Beavercreek

Most of the stores in the region were formerly Jack’s Pets. Pet Valu acquired the Beavercreek Twp.-based pet retail brand in 2015. At the time of the acquisition, Jack’s operated 32 stores and Pet Valu had 450 stores in Canada and 150 stores in the U.S., most on the East Coast.