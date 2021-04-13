PHOTOS: COVID-19 vaccinations seen crucial to economic recovery

Bringing the COVID-19 pandemic to heel requires widespread vaccinations and business leaders see those vaccines as the key to bringing back the economy.
Most companies are not mandating the vaccine but are encouraging workers to get it.
Others, including Continuing Healthcare Solutions of Middleburg Heights, Ohio, are mandating that all employees get a COVID-19 vaccine. Accommodations will be made for those who have religious reasons or disabilities that keep them from being vaccinated.
One of the company’s 31 facilities is Pine Ridge Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Warren County.
“We do believe we on the right side of history with what we are doing here,” said Mark Morley, the company’s vice president of operations. “Those people who are concerned and fearful about it over time I think they will see that this is the safest way to protect our most vulnerable population.”