VIDEO: Noble Tool owner hopes employees get COVID-19 vaccine

Safety protocols were key at Noble Tool Corp. in Dayton to protect workers, said owner Jim Bowman

By Lynn Hulsey, Dayton Daily News

There won’t be a COVID-19 vaccine mandate at Noble Tool Corp. of Dayton, said owner Jim Bowman, but he’s hoping his employees will do as he did: get the vaccine.

“We encourage it,” Bowman said. “We are not requiring anybody to be vaccinated. We kind of look at it as a personal choice.”

The company, which manufactures fixtures and gauges for aerospace, defense, physical fitness and medical industries, remained open throughout the pandemic as an essential business.

Bowman said safety protocols were key to helping employees stay healthy and he expects that even after state mandates end many of them will remain in place.

