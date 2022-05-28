dayton-daily-news logo
PHOTOS: See the top local 2022 high school graduates in the region

Top graduates from the Class of 2022

Top graduates from the Class of 2022

Local News
By Staff report
46 minutes ago

The Dayton Daily News is celebrating some of the most talented students in the class of 2022, spotlighting valedictorians, salutatorians and “graduates of distinction” from dozens of local high schools.

These are students whose hard work produced four years of academic excellence. Now they’re taking the next steps toward achieving their dreams of being doctors, teachers, business owners and engineers.

PHOTOS: Montgomery County's top students in Class of 2022

The students are headed to more than a dozen colleges in Ohio (many to Sinclair, UD and Wright State), but also to schools all over the country.

To find out when local high schools are holding their commencement ceremonies, click here.

About the Author

Staff report
