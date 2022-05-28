PHOTOS: See the top local 2022 high school graduates in the region

The Dayton Daily News is celebrating some of the most talented students in the class of 2022, spotlighting valedictorians, salutatorians and “graduates of distinction” from dozens of local high schools.
These are students whose hard work produced four years of academic excellence. Now they’re taking the next steps toward achieving their dreams of being doctors, teachers, business owners and engineers.
The students are headed to more than a dozen colleges in Ohio (many to Sinclair, UD and Wright State), but also to schools all over the country.
To find out when local high schools are holding their commencement ceremonies, click here.
