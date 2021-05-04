PHOTOS: Workplace 2021 looks different in Dayton region offices during COVID-19 pandemic

Safety protocols have transformed workplaces across the Dayton region and the nation as companies cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.
While some employees never left the workplace, others worked from home during the pandemic.
Leaders are now looking at if, when and how to bring remote workers back to their offices and keep them safe.
“It really comes down to being able to explain the business reasons and the critical component of their job and why it has to be done in person,” said Terry Salo, senior human resources consultant at strategic HR inc., a Cincinnati company with Dayton region clients. “Every manager needs to be able to do that anyway. How does every individual position contribute to the greater good? What’s the value of each job? How critical? And tying each job to the company’s overall mission.”