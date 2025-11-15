Picklers rejoice: Black Barn Pickleball in Riverside is in full swing

Pickleball players — sometimes called “pickleballers” or “picklers” — don’t want to put their paddles and gear into hibernation during the cold weather months, and Black Barn gives lovers of America’s fastest-growing sport a place to compete and practice, no matter what Mother Nature has in store.

“This is what we’re designed for and that’s why we built this — so you can play year-round without worrying about the weather," said Mike Bettencourt, co-founder and co-owner of Black Barn Pickleball.

Hundreds of people visited Black Barn Pickleball on Saturday morning and early afternoon during the facility’s official grand opening. The eight indoor courts were packed with pickleball players of all skill levels — from novices who were just learning the rules to very talented league competitors who are experts at “dinking” shots, and everything in between.

Black Barn Pickleball technically has been open since late September, but the business wanted to host a special event to roll out the welcome mat to the community.

Black Barn Pickleball is located at 4740 Linden Ave. in southern Riverside, just a few blocks from Dayton city limits. The site once was home to Smiley’s Golf and Baseball Center.

Black Barn is expected to be one of the largest indoor pickleball facilities in Ohio when it expands and adds 14 to 18 more courts on adjacent, vacant property. The second facility, which is expected to be completed by this time next year, also will have a bar area and a pro shop.

Bettencourt said some of the best things about Black Barn include the high-quality lighting and comfortable court surfaces. The ceiling of the facility is 32 feet tall at the highest point, and the building is about 24,000 square feet.

“Everyone loves it in here, though we did get our first couple of complaints ... They said, ‘Unfortunately, I can’t play anywhere else now — you’ve ruined for me other pickleball places,’“ he said.

Larry Flowers, a 34-year-old Englewood resident who travels far and wide to play in competitive pickleball tournaments across the globe, said Black Barn is special. He said he visits the facility several times a week to compete and practice using a pickleball launcher machine.

He said his favorite thing about Black Barn is the community.

“Everything else, like location and just how nice it is, is just a cherry on top,” he said. “The community here is welcoming and they do a great job.”

Fans of the sport and people who are “pickleball curious” can buy memberships to Black Barn or pay for individual sessions. Most people use Black Barn’s mobile app to reserve court times. Customers can rent paddles and balls.

Bettencourt said Black Barn is for everyone and welcomes customers every single day who have never played before.