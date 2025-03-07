Pilot with area connections fatally shoots himself as police attempt arrest stemming from child sex crime

On Friday morning, law enforcement approached Gudorf while he was in his vehicle that was parked near a transit station north of Boston before Gudorf pulled out a gun and “abruptly shot himself,” police said.

Gudorf, who was also a JetBlue pilot, had been arrested Feb. 21 at Boston Logan International Airport after U.S. Customs and Border Protection found a previous warrant for him following a standard review of a flight manifest of a Boston to Paris flight.

Gudorf was detained by Massachusetts State Police before being arraigned the next day in the East Boston District Court for second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor for service, as reported by the local station WCVB. A judge granted him $10,000 bail and ordered Gudorf to appear in North Carolina on Feb. 25.

Another warrant was issued for Gudorf after he failed to appear in court in North Carolina, where the alleged crime had occurred.

The criminal investigation began in October 2024 after investigators with the Huntersville Police Department in North Carolina received a CyberTip from the National Center on Missing and Exploited Children.

Police obtained a search warrant for Google, leading to the identification of the source of the reported images, Huntersville police said in a statement. In late 2024, Google complied with the warrant and provided the necessary records to law enforcement.

Based on the evidence gathered, Huntersville police got an arrest warrant for Gudorf on felony charges of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

At the time the crime was committed, records indicated Gudorf resided in Huntersville, North Carolina. Gudorft later relocated out of state during the investigation and before police identified him as a suspect.

After shooting himself Friday, Massachusetts State Police troopers attempted to render first aid to Gudorf but he was later declared dead.