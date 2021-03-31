Piqua man convicted of child porn charges again

Joshua L. Schwarz, 33, pleaded guilty to 10 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor as part of a plea deal in Miami County Common Pleas Court. He initially was charged by Piqua police with 15 counts of the offense following an investigation of his possession in January of obscene material with a minor. Five of the charges were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

He was found guilty by Judge Jeannine Pratt. Sentencing is scheduled for May 10. The maximum sentence for each charge is five years in prison.