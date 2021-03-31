Piqua man convicted of child porn charges again

TROY – A Piqua man convicted of child porn cases in spring 2017 was back in a Miami County court on Tuesday pleading to a new series of charges involving pandering obscenity.
Joshua L. Schwarz, 33, pleaded guilty to 10 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor as part of a plea deal in Miami County Common Pleas Court. He initially was charged by Piqua police with 15 counts of the offense following an investigation of his possession in January of obscene material with a minor. Five of the charges were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
He was found guilty by Judge Jeannine Pratt. Sentencing is scheduled for May 10. The maximum sentence for each charge is five years in prison.
Schwarz was sentenced in 2017 to 17 months in prison after pleading guilty to five counts each of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor. He was classified as a Tier II sex offender, requiring him to register his address with the sheriff’s office in the county where he lives every 180 days for 25 years.
Schwarz remains in the county jail in lieu of $500,000 bail.