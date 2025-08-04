Piqua residents band together to revitalize Hance Pavilion

“It is the largest of three pavilions left in the state, has had many events held in it, and we hope many more,” said Gail Staley, secretary of the Friends of the Hance Pavilion.

The pavilion is named after Robert Hance, a long-time Piqua city manager and conductor of the Piqua Civic Band that performed at the pavilion each summer.

The pavilion has several needs, including work to roof and the structure, dressing room upgrades, new restrooms and electrical improvements.

The group working to make it ADA compliant, bring more events to the facility and raise more than $2 million has formed a nonprofit organization.

Donations have come so far from private citizens, said Andy Hite, president of the Friends of the Hance Pavilion. A deadline for fundraising has not been set.

“The fundraising currently is a grassroots effort; however, we are hoping to be on track to get the city as a partner in the project,” Hite said. More could be known on that relationship late this month, he said.

“The city of Piqua recognizes and understands the historic and nostalgic appreciation of Hance Pavilion and welcomes public participation in the investments made in the community,” said Michelle Perry, city public information officer. “With the development of a funding stream for design and construction expenses, as well as a long-term sustainability plan with revenue sources, the city … is open to exploring opportunities with residents interested in restoring the facility.”

Donations to the project are tax deductible and can be made to Friends of the Hance Pavilion, P.O. Box 153, Piqua, Ohio, 45356.

