‘Plane Talks’ return to Air Force Museum in time for Presidents Day

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force will give visitors a chance to honor Presidents Day with a new “Plane Talk” focused on Special Air Mission (SAM) Presidential Transport aircraft.
The talk is set for 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 18. (The Presidents Day national holiday falls on Feb. 20 this year.)
Visitors are welcome to listen and interact with SAM subject matter experts to be found in the museum’s Presidential Gallery in the fourth building. They can also look forward to a presidential trivia game with prizes, special artifacts, model aircraft, books and pins from the SAM mission will be on display with Plane Talks.
The gallery offers visitors a look at an historic collection of presidential aircraft — and a chance to walk through four of them, including aircraft used by Presidents Roosevelt, Truman, Eisenhower as well as the Boeing VC-137C also known as SAM (Special Air Mission) 26000, which was used by eight presidents — Kennedy, Johnson, Nixon, Ford, Carter, Reagan, George H.W. Bush and Clinton — in addition to carrying heads of state, diplomats and other dignitaries and officials, on many historic journeys, the museum said.
These talks happen just a few times a year, focusing on the history and development of aircraft and exhibits at the museum.
The museum — which is celebrating its centennial anniversary this spring — features more than 350 aerospace vehicles and missiles and thousands of artifacts amid more than 19 acres of indoor exhibit space.
The museum’s hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and admission is free. The entrance to museum grounds is at gate 28B off Springfield Street in Riverside.
