Three new businesses coming to same small area of Huber Heights

Just over 300 yards away, a Discount Tire store has been proposed. Plans submitted to the city call for construction of a 7,680-square-foot building on a 1.15-acre parcel of land at 7578 Old Troy Pike.

This project is part of a larger plan by Broad Reach Retail Partners to construct a commercial and residential hub on the northeast corner of Taylorsville Road.

Broad Reach envisions building a maximum of 192 market rate apartment units on the site, along with several retail spaces. The development will be called Huber Heights Crossings, according to plans submitted to the city.

Half a mile away, a building to house three separate retail tenants has been proposed for a parcel of land on the corner of Taylorsville Road and Mt. Hood.

A 7,200-square-foot building will be constructed on 1.46 acres of land and split into three retail spaces, according to planning commission documents. One vacant home is currently located on the site, at 6025 Taylorsville Road, and that will be razed as part of the project.

Documents state the commercial building will house a convenience store, which will include a drive-up window, as well as a two additional retail businesses.

No end-users have been identified for any of these spaces. The planning commission set restrictions to exclude sweepstakes cafes as potential tenants, and set a requirement that the hours of operation fall between 5 a.m. and midnight for all three of the building’s businesses.

Huber Heights, the fastest-growing suburb by population in the core Dayton region, has seen continuous development in recent years.

Plans include a $40 million project at the former Marian Meadows shopping center, as well as several residential developments — including a subdivision of 197 townhome apartments and five commercial outlots on a parcel of farmland on Executive Boulevard in Huber Heights, plus a development of 192 apartment units within six buildings, to be constructed off of Old Troy Pike at a location south of I-70 and north of Taylorsville Road.