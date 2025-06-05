Plans for onMain’s first building at old county fairgrounds show flashy look

The first building proposed for the 38-acre onMain site is a state-of-the-art “Digital Transformation Center” at South Main and West Stewart streets that will be home to Ohio’s second innovation hub.

onMain officials say the six-story building will be an anchor and a gateway into the district that they hope will completely remake the area just west of Miami Valley Hospital and the University of Dayton campus. The entire former fairgrounds site is planned to have lots of new offices, housing and other uses.

Renderings of the proposed “Think Dayton Building” at 1229 S. Main St. were submitted to the city as part of an application for final plan review. The first proposed phase of infrastructure also will head to the Dayton Plan Board for consideration and approval.

All phases of development of the onMain project require final plan approval from the city.

The Think Dayton Building is expected to be about 120,000 square feet, and officials hope the innovation hub could create more than 2,000 jobs in roughly the next six years.

Phase 1 of the onMain project also could create 170 new rental housing units. Phase 1 focuses on about 13.5 acres of the former fairgrounds site, and the investment could exceed $130 million.