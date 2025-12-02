Police activity reported in Dayton, public asked to avoid area

Dayton police are asking the public to avoid parts of Walton and Kammer avenues due to police activity.
People should avoid Walton Avenue between Hoover Avenue and Oakridge Drive and Kammer Avenue between Westwood and Leland avenues.
Around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday a domestic incident was reported in the 600 block of Walton Avenue, according to a sergeant with Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
Emergency scanner traffic indicated SWAT and hostage negotiation teams were requested and some residences in the 600 block of Walton Avenue had been evacuated.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is available.
