Police: Alcohol suspected in Miamisburg rollover crash

Alcohol is suspected in a rollover crash with an ejection early today in Miamisburg.
The crash was reported around 12:25 a.m. in the 9600 block of Chautauqua Road, according to dispatch records.
A 22-year-old woman was the only occupant in the vehicle, and “alcohol was a factor,” Miamisburg police Sgt. Jeff Muncy said.
The woman was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.
Formal charges are pending lab test results, he said.
