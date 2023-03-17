BreakingNews
30 events to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Dayton
X

Police: Alcohol suspected in Miamisburg rollover crash

Local News
By
1 hour ago

Alcohol is suspected in a rollover crash with an ejection early today in Miamisburg.

The crash was reported around 12:25 a.m. in the 9600 block of Chautauqua Road, according to dispatch records.

A 22-year-old woman was the only occupant in the vehicle, and “alcohol was a factor,” Miamisburg police Sgt. Jeff Muncy said.

ExploreMontgomery County offering free rides for St. Patrick’s day weekend

The woman was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

Formal charges are pending lab test results, he said.

In Other News
1
‘I find all my own parts’: How Rob Lowe’s path to stardom started with...
2
Survey: Neighborhoods a plus, but fewer residents think city is on...
3
John Jakes, famous Kettering author of American Bicentennial series...
4
Dayton’s circus clown tragedy: Paul Jung rose to national fame before...
5
NEW: Investors acquire Englewood facility for $12 million

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top