Police ask help finding hit-and-run driver from August 2025 pedestrian strike

Dayton police are asking for public help in finding a driver from a crash in August 2025 that seriously injured a man.
According to a release, police said that the crash occurred Aug. 14 at about 9:40 p.m. near 4614 Hoover Avenue.
Originally, it was reported that a black 2004 Chevrolet Silverado hit Nathan Cunningham, 53, of Dayton, who was lying in the road in the westbound lane, according to a Dayton police crash report.
Cunningham sustained suspected serious injuries and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, the report said.
The report shows the driver of the Silverado pulled into a parking lot and remained on scene.
Now, however, police said that they have received new evidence that Cunningham was hit by a vehicle beforehand that fled the scene without stopping.
Police asked anyone who may have seen the crash or could identify the hit-and-run driver or their vehicle to contact Detective Chris Metzler at 937-333-1359.
