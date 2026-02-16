Police ask help finding hit-and-run driver from August 2025 pedestrian strike

ajc.com

Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

Dayton police are asking for public help in finding a driver from a crash in August 2025 that seriously injured a man.

According to a release, police said that the crash occurred Aug. 14 at about 9:40 p.m. near 4614 Hoover Avenue.

ExplorePolice seek video, tips after woman fatally shot during Tipp City burglary

Originally, it was reported that a black 2004 Chevrolet Silverado hit Nathan Cunningham, 53, of Dayton, who was lying in the road in the westbound lane, according to a Dayton police crash report.

Cunningham sustained suspected serious injuries and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, the report said.

The report shows the driver of the Silverado pulled into a parking lot and remained on scene.

Now, however, police said that they have received new evidence that Cunningham was hit by a vehicle beforehand that fled the scene without stopping.

Police asked anyone who may have seen the crash or could identify the hit-and-run driver or their vehicle to contact Detective Chris Metzler at 937-333-1359.

In Other News
1
Man sentenced to probation for false bomb threat in Huber Heights
2
Vacant Trotwood apartment building a total loss following fire
3
Police seek video, tips after woman fatally shot during Tipp City...
4
Flu map: Ohio hospitalizations decrease for sixth week in a row
5
What’s next in the search for the next University of Dayton president?

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.