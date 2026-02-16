Police ask help finding hit-and-run driver from August 2025 pedestrian strike

Originally, it was reported that a black 2004 Chevrolet Silverado hit Nathan Cunningham, 53, of Dayton, who was lying in the road in the westbound lane, according to a Dayton police crash report.

Cunningham sustained suspected serious injuries and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, the report said.

The report shows the driver of the Silverado pulled into a parking lot and remained on scene.

Now, however, police said that they have received new evidence that Cunningham was hit by a vehicle beforehand that fled the scene without stopping.

Police asked anyone who may have seen the crash or could identify the hit-and-run driver or their vehicle to contact Detective Chris Metzler at 937-333-1359.