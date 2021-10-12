Police chase vehicle through Franklin and Springboro

Franklin police Lt. Brian Pacifico said a patrol unit was in the Walmart parking lot on East Second Street/Ohio 73 when it identified a possible stolen license plate on a vehicle. He said before the officer could activate his overhead lights, the driver in the black 2000 Mercedes sedan took off about 2:13 p.m.

Explore Suspect arrested in Dayton deadly shooting

Pacifico said the car went west on Ohio 73 into Springboro, before turning south on Pioneer Boulevard, east on Lower Springboro Road to Sharts Road back to Ohio 73. Officers said during the nine-minute chase, the Mercedes appeared to be having mechanical problems.