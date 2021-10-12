dayton-daily-news logo
Police chase vehicle through Franklin and Springboro

Franklin police apprehends a Blanchester man Tuesday afternoon who was using stolen license plates from a car in Miami Twp. After a chase around Springboro, the suspect's car died out enabling police to make the arrest on Ohio 73. RICK MCCRABB/STAFF
Franklin police apprehends a Blanchester man Tuesday afternoon who was using stolen license plates from a car in Miami Twp. After a chase around Springboro, the suspect's car died out enabling police to make the arrest on Ohio 73. RICK MCCRABB/STAFF

A Blanchester man was jailed Tuesday afternoon following a high-speed car chase that started at a Walmart in Franklin and ended in Springboro.

Franklin police Lt. Brian Pacifico said a patrol unit was in the Walmart parking lot on East Second Street/Ohio 73 when it identified a possible stolen license plate on a vehicle. He said before the officer could activate his overhead lights, the driver in the black 2000 Mercedes sedan took off about 2:13 p.m.

Pacifico said the car went west on Ohio 73 into Springboro, before turning south on Pioneer Boulevard, east on Lower Springboro Road to Sharts Road back to Ohio 73. Officers said during the nine-minute chase, the Mercedes appeared to be having mechanical problems.

One motorist told the Dayton Daily News that one cruiser nearly was hit. It moved out of the way as the car was weaving in and out of traffic. At one time the car was driving the wrong way on Ohio 73.

After the car stopped, the suspect did not resist police from arresting him, Pacifico said. He said the suspect, Jeffrey Salisbury, 43, of Blanchester, was transported to the Warren County Jail.

Salisbury was charged with fleeing, a third-degree felony; heroin possession, a fifth-degree felony; and a misdemeanor charge of receiving stolen property.

Pacifico said the license plate was stolen from a Mercedes in Miami Twp. on Saturday.

There was no information on when Salisbury would appear in Franklin Municipal Court.

