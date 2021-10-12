Suspect arrested in Dayton deadly shooting

A 9-1-1 caller told dispatchers a suspect walked up and shot Guffey on the porch of house, according to dispatch records. The caller said the victim was not breathing.

“Upon arrival they discovered an adult female suffering from a gunshot wound,” Hall said Monday. “This individual was removed to the hospital for treatment in life-threatening condition.”

Guffey, 25, later died at the hospital, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.