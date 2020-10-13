Indictment: Clayton man attacks officer, tries to take his gun

A 51-year-old Clayton man is accused of repeatedly punching a police officer and trying to grab his gun.
Dwain A. Stanford was indicted Tuesday for aggravated robbery, felonious assault and assault of a police officer by a Montgomery County grand jury. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest.
Police used a Taser on Stanford following the attack Sept. 25 outside a home in the 4200 block of Crownwood Avenue in Clayton.
Officer Matt Deskins of the Clayton Police Department responded to a disorderly conduct complaint and was standing next to his cruiser when Stanford is accused of punching the officer multiple times in the face.
“The results of which was bruising and several lacerations, one of which required multiple stitches above his left eye,” Clayton police detective Shawn Schutte wrote in an affidavit filed Sept. 27 in Vandalia Municipal Court.
During the assault, Deskins pulled his firearm from his hip holster.
“Stanford grabbed the firearm with his hands and attempted to remove it from officer Deskins multiple times without success," Schutte stated.
A second officer who responded was able to use a stun gun to subdue Stanford, police said. Stanford and Deskins were taken to a local hospital following the attack.
Stanford is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 27 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. He remains free on a $100,000 bond.