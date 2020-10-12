911 callers report man on the ground, car speeding away in Butler Twp. deadly shooting

Police dispatchers received reports of a man down in the parking lot and a car speeding away following a deadly shooting at the Red Roof Inn in Butler Twp. Friday night.
Multiple people called 911 around 9:40 p.m., requesting an ambulance respond to the hotel at 7370 Miller Lane.
“This is the Red Roof Inn. I have shots fired and I believe I have an individual down,” a hotel worker told dispatchers. “I need an ambulance.”
The worker didn’t see the shooter, but that a car sped out of the parking. lot.
“I couldn’t really get a good look at it because it had the lights off and it was dark colored,” he said.
Initial reports indicate the vehicle was a red Chevrolet Impala with circular headlights and that it headed south on Miller Lane.
A woman who called 911 said she didn’t see the shooting, but went outside after hearing three shots fired.
“I just came outside and a dude just got shot like three times,” she said. “Yes, I heard the shots. Pow pow pow.”
The woman said a man was laying on his side in the parking lot and that it wasn’t clear if he was breathing.
The man was later identified as 19-year-old Jermaine Lewis of Dayton.
Both callers told 911 dispatcher that they didn’t see what led up to the shooting.
Police are continuing to investigate the shooting. We will update this story as more information is released.