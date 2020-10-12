911 callers report man on the ground, car speeding away in Butler Twp. deadly shooting

Initial reports indicate the vehicle was a red Chevrolet Impala with circular headlights and that it headed south on Miller Lane.

A woman who called 911 said she didn’t see the shooting, but went outside after hearing three shots fired.

“I just came outside and a dude just got shot like three times,” she said. “Yes, I heard the shots. Pow pow pow.”

The woman said a man was laying on his side in the parking lot and that it wasn’t clear if he was breathing.

The man was later identified as 19-year-old Jermaine Lewis of Dayton.

Both callers told 911 dispatcher that they didn’t see what led up to the shooting.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting. We will update this story as more information is released.