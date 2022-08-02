Police in Huber Heights now among area jurisdictions investigating mail theft, fraud

Huber Heights police are investigating a mail theft from a U.S. Postal Service mailbox in the city similar to theft cases reported in multiple jurisdictions throughout the Dayton region in recent months.
The theft involved two checks that were stolen from the postal service mailbox and were attempted to be cashed for a combined total of $17,654, according to a police report. It is unclear how much the checks were originally made out for.
In a similar case, the department is also investigating an unknown suspect attempting to cash a fraudulent check in the amount of $4,700.12. According to the report, this check was stolen from a residence.
Leading the investigations in Huber Heights is Sgt. Brian Carr, who has not responded to questions about where the thefts took place, if a suspect has been arrested or does the department believe other thefts have taken place.
Earlier this month, a Dayton man was apprehended in connection with a Kettering post office mail theft, the latest arrest in local federal postal crimes.
Juan T. Harris, 27, was in the Kettering Jail on a felony charge of receiving stolen property after an early Sunday morning crime at the 1490 Forrer Blvd. post office, records show.
Harris is among no fewer than seven arrested for mail thefts in Kettering since May, when a series of crimes were reported involving stolen checks at postal service outdoor mailboxes in Beavercreek, Dayton, Kettering and Washington Twp., authorities said.
The May arrests came after a Dayton postal service manager told authorities a key that unlocks “all Dayton-area mailboxes” was stolen, police records show. Police have encouraged customers only to use secure mail drop locations inside post office buildings.
The postal service continues to encourage people to contact USPIS directly if they feel they have been victimized or have information to share at the 24/7 hotline 877-876-2455 or email CFOMT@uspis.gov.
