Police in Huber Heights now among area jurisdictions investigating mail theft, fraud

The theft involved two checks that were stolen from the postal service mailbox and were attempted to be cashed for a combined total of $17,654, according to a police report. It is unclear how much the checks were originally made out for.

In a similar case, the department is also investigating an unknown suspect attempting to cash a fraudulent check in the amount of $4,700.12. According to the report, this check was stolen from a residence.