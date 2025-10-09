Police investigating after shots fired in Centerville

Centerville police said there is no threat to the community as they investigate shots fired Thursday morning.
No one was shot, said Centerville police Officer Ryan Turner.
The gunfire was reported in the first block of Compark Road around 7:30 a.m.
Turner said the scene is secure and the investigation is ongoing.
We will update this story as more information is available.
