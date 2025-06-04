Police: OVI suspected in Dayton crash that critically injured 5-year-old

Around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a crash reported at the South Main Street and East Stewart Street intersection.

A Ford F-150 Tremor was going south on South Main Street when it ran a red light at East Stewart Street and hit the rear driver’s side of a Honda Odyssey, according to police.

The Ford then hit a Toyota RAV4 that was approaching the stop light while going north on South Main Street.

All three occupants in the Honda were injured and taken to the hospital.

The 55-year-old man driving the Ford was the only occupant and there were three people in the Toyota. No one in the Ford or Toyota was transported to the hospital.

All three vehicles had disabling damage, according to police.

Traffic Services Unit detectives are continuing to investigate the crash.