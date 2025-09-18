Breaking: Classes to resume at Stebbins High School after unsubstantiated threat

Walter E. Stebbins High School is part of the Mad River Local School District. Staff Photo by Ty Greenlees

A threat overheard at Stebbins High School resulted in a temporary lockdown as police investigated Thursday morning.

The lockdown started at 8:39 a.m. and was lifted at 9:50 a.m., said Jennifer Alexander, Mad River Local Schools public information officer.

Police and canines responded and determined the threat was unsubstantiated.

Alexander said classes will resume. The school has a resource officer and police are continuing to investigate.

A police presence was reported at Stebbins High School in Riverside Thursday morning.

Emergency dispatchers confirmed police were at the school, but could not provide additional details.

