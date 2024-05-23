Police search for suspect in murder of pregnant woman, teen in Dayton

The suspect is believed to be the father of the unborn child as well as Taste’s twin children, who were also at the home during the shooting, he said.

The Dayton Daily News is not identifying the suspect pending the filing of formal charges.

When asked if the case was being considered a triple homicide, Johns said the department is hoping to have three counts of murder filed against him.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of Shaftesbury Road around 6:20 a.m. Wednesday after a 911 caller said there were two gunshot victims in the house.

The caller told dispatchers they heard gunfire and were hiding inside the house, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

Investigators believe the suspect left the house after he and Taste were involved in an argument early Wednesday, Johns said. He then returned and reportedly shot and killed Taste and Johnson.

Johnson was found near a bedroom where the suspect is thought to have entered the home. The teen was staying at the home and related to another resident, Johns said.

The suspect fled in a white Chevrolet Malibu, which police recovered in Trotwood.

He is on parole for a felonious assault conviction in 2022, when he stabbed Taste, Johns said. A warrant has been issued for his arrest on the parole violation. Police hope to have a warrant issued in connection to homicide today.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 937-333-1232 to speak to a detective. People can report tips anonymously to Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

Johns noted domestic violence is an issue not just in Dayton, but throughout society as a whole.

“The victims are in a pretty tough spot,” he said. “If they fall through with charges they could further abused by the batterer...I can say as a police officer we urge you to follow through with charges, but until you walk in their shoes it’s a tough thing to do.”

Victims of domestic violence can go to Dayton’s Family Justice Center, which works with YWCA Dayton and the Artemis Center, for help. The Artemis Center has a free, confidential support hotline at 937-461-HELP (4357).