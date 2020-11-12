Police seek hit-and-run driver who struck pedestrian in Dayton

Police are seeking help from the public as they investigate the crash. Anyone with information is urged to call the Dayton Police Department at 937-333-1108 and ask for the crash reconstruction unit, or to call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP to remain anonymous.

Last week, Cairns issued another public plea for help finding the hit-and-run driver that struck and killed a pedestrian on Halloween night on Catalpa Drive near West Fairview Avenue in Dayton. Denise Jackson, 52, died at the scene, and police are still seeking any information about the driver or the vehicle involved, described as a burgundy or reddish-colored Buick Lucerne with a model year between 2006 and 2011. The car is expected to have heavy front-end damage.

“We have seen an uptick in pedestrian strikes,” Cairns said, including a bicyclist hit Wednesday night as well. “We do ask both pedestrians and drivers to pay more attention,”

It is darker earlier with the recent end of daylight saving time, which Cairns said may be a factor.

He urged pedestrians to use sidewalks and crosswalks and to wear lighter colored clothing and reflective gear, particularly for bicyclists. He also cautioned motorists to be more alert, especially when turning.

When drivers do get involved in a crash, he said they should at the very least exchange information with the other driver, that often no citation would be involved.

“Once you flee the scene you’re now turning what is a simple traffic crash into potentially a felony situation,” Cairns said.