Police seek tips in serious hit-and-run pedestrian strike in Dayton

The suspect vehicle, a black Ford F-150, failed to stop at the stop sign at the Cornell and Catalpa drives intersection.

The truck fled, heading west on Cornell Drive, following the crash, police said.

The man was treated for serious injuries at the hospital.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help locating the truck.

It was towing a trailer with a yellow zero-turn Hustler mower, according to police.

Anyone with information should call Detective Timothy Rizer at 937-333-1149. People can submit tips anonymously to Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP(7867).