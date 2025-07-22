Police seek tips in serious hit-and-run pedestrian strike in Dayton

1 hour ago
Dayton police are asking for the public’s help investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian who was seriously injured on July 13.

At 7:10 p.m., a 68-year-old man was walking on Catalpa Drive and crossing Cornell Drive when he was hit by a vehicle, according to a crash report.

The suspect vehicle, a black Ford F-150, failed to stop at the stop sign at the Cornell and Catalpa drives intersection.

The truck fled, heading west on Cornell Drive, following the crash, police said.

The man was treated for serious injuries at the hospital.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help locating the truck.

It was towing a trailer with a yellow zero-turn Hustler mower, according to police.

Anyone with information should call Detective Timothy Rizer at 937-333-1149. People can submit tips anonymously to Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP(7867).

