Poll: Who is your favorite celebrity from Dayton?

Dayton Celebrity Poll image

Dayton Celebrity Poll image
Local News
By
15 minutes ago
X

Do you have a favorite celebrity from the Dayton area? We want to hear from you.

Please take our poll below.

Read the histories of Dayton celebrities:

Rob Lowe

Allison Janney

Woody Harrelson

Martin Sheen

In Other News
1
UD announces ‘strategic hiring,’ budget uncertainty, cites federal...
2
‘Big Beautiful Bill:’ Cuts to Medicaid could reduce billions in health...
3
More addiction and mental health services available in Beavercreek as...
4
Area indoor pickleball facility could be one of the largest in Ohio...
5
Montgomery County Fair opens with petting zoos, circus acts and more

About the Author

Follow Greg Lynch on twitter

Greg Lynch has been a photographer, digital specialist and digital content producer at Cox First Media for more than 30 years.