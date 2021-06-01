Porch pirate targets plants in Kettering, Oakwood

The police department shared a pictured of a male suspect captured on Facebook.

“This male is a suspect in a theft incident where several hundred dollars in potted plants/patio decorations were stolen from several porches in the area of Orchard Dr. and Hazelwood Ave,” the post read. “If you have any information on the pictured male, please contact Lt. Lambert at 937-296-2410.”

In Oakwood, police have received two reports of plant thefts from porches on May 28 and one on April 6.

The investigation is still pending in each incident according to police.

It’s not clear if the suspect pictured in Kettering is the same person behind the thefts in Oakwood.

Several Kettering and Oakwood residents have contacted the Dayton Daily News about the thefts and shared surveillance video and images.

In a video submitted by a Kettering resident who lives in the Orchard Drive and Hazelwood Avenue area, a man wearing a light t-shirt, dark shorts and baseball hat walked onto the porch and took down a hanging plant. He then turns and takes another plant off a table before leaving.

An Oakwood resident living on Oak Knoll Drive shared a video from April 6 where a man walks onto the porch and begins moving items items around. The resident said he stole a white metal bookshelf after taking the items off of them and appeared to return to a parked truck.

A second Oakwood resident told the Dayton Daily News a man came onto their porch around 3:30 a.m. on May 28 and stole some plants, brining them down to his vehicle. He then came back and looked around the porch.

The resident noted that it’s not just about the items that’s been stolen, it’s that the thief has no problem inviting himself on other people’s properties.