Port Authority trustees back new Vandalia industrial warehouse

Though the deal has a ceiling of $40 million in lease revenue bonds, Port officials expect about $32 million to be used.

No end user or use has yet been publicly named for what is being called a “spec” project, said Joseph Geraghty, Port Authority executive director. Speculative construction projects have no immediately identified tenants.

But the project will be another warehouse/logistics facility near the Dayton International Airport, one that “fits with what we’ve been doing up there,” Geraghty said.

“It continues to be the theme around the development in the Northern part of our county,” he said.

One developer alone, Kansas City-based NorthPoint, is responsible for at least 10 big logistics project in Union or Dayton, in the area northeast of the airport.

Brad Evers, counsel for the Port Authority, said other developers nationwide are catching on to the activity in the Dayton region. “They’ve got something good there,” Evers said observers are saying.

Questions about the project were sent to Vandalia officials Monday.