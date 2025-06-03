Portion of I-75 in Dayton to have new traffic pattern until fall 2026 as construction continues

Northbound traffic will involve a shift of the center and right lanes to the right-side of I-75 north, and the left northbound lane will cross over into a contraflow lane on the Southbound side, north of Ohio 4 and Ohio 48/Main Street.

Motorists in the contraflow lane will not have access to the following exits: Stanley Avenue, Wagner-Ford Road and Needmore Road.

The work is related to the four-year, $51 million project to fully reconstruct a nearly three-mile stretch of Interstate 75 between Needmore Road and Leo Street . That work began in 2023 and is expected to continue into summer 2027.

Along with fully reconstructing the pavement, contractors are replacing or upgrading storm sewer facilities, lighting, signage, cable barriers and other features, plus making minor bridge repairs.

ODOT officials asked drivers to be extra attentive when traveling in work zones by slowing down and putting down phones and other distractions. The safety of road crews and other drivers is at stake.