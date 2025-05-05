Portion of Rip Rap Road in Huber Heights to close for two weeks

The road will reopen at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 21.

Traffic will be detoured to Chambersburg Road and Bridgewater Road, according to officials.

The affected portion of roadway is situated along the Great Miami River, in the area near the existing flood gates.

The closure will allow crews to install temporary piping across the road in order to perform an Ohio Environmental Protection Agency water test on a new well being installed at the city’s wellfield, located at 7300 Rip Rap Road, city officials said.

The city is installing a new water supply production well, which will be a large-diameter, high-capacity well with an anticipated yield of 2,500 to 3,000 gallons per minute, according to project details on the Huber Heights’ website.

The project will include the installation of early warning groundwater monitoring wells, which are required as part of the federal Source Water Protection Program.