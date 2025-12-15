Price Stores is closing after 75 years in business

“We are profoundly grateful to the Dayton community for trusting us for so many years,” the business said in a statement Monday. “Closing is bittersweet, but we celebrate the legacy we’ve built together.”

Edd and Nancy Wimsatt purchased the business in 1996. They closed the bridal and prom shop in 2014 when Nancy Wimsatt retired.

Now Edd Wimsatt, who turns 76 on the last day of operations, Dec. 31, will retire, the statement from the business said.

Beginning today and continuing through Dec. 31, Price Stores will hold a storewide inventory liquidation event.

Beyond clothing, fixtures and office furniture will also be available for purchase.

Said the business: “We want this final chapter to be a celebration of our customers, our employees and the community that made Price Stores possible for almost 76 years.”