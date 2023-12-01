Proposal to turn Beavercreek Twp. woods into 100 homes spurs debate

The land in question sits west and north of the Russ Research Center buildings. According to Township zoning documents, one parcel is zoned commercial, and the other zoned agricultural. Oberer has requested that both parcels be zoned residential.

The Beavercreek Twp. Zoning Commission continued the public comment period on the rezoning at their November meeting, and are expected to vote on whether to recommend the case on Thursday, Dec. 7. If the commission recommends approval of the case, it then goes to Beavercreek Twp. trustees for approval.

If the rezoning is ultimately approved, more public hearings will take place to consider the details of the actual development plans.

Several people spoke against the development at November’s township Zoning Commission meeting.

Resident Amanda Taylor said that she was concerned about the traffic that the additional development would generate, especially since Beavercreek City Schools own property on the south side of Indian Ripple that has been proposed for construction of a new high school.

“Ultimately this is something that will impact our entire community, and all of us should have been properly notified,” she said.

Residents also raised concerns about the impact on their property values, as the proposed development is at a higher density than surrounding neighborhoods, as well as concerns about the loss of wildlife habitat.

“I’ve lived in Beavercreek for almost 20 years,” said resident Judy Simmons. “In beautiful Greene County, a beautiful area, and the green is slowly, slowly turning brown. Every time a subdivision comes in, it’s a woods that goes. It’s the trees.”

Others mentioned that additional development may worsen flooding in the area, particularly with the proposed density.

“What I worry about is all the stuff that’s coming off all the blacktop and all the roofs,” said resident Steve West. “Stop building landominiums.”