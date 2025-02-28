Proposed changes to Beavercreek code are more native plant-friendly, but a few concerns persist

The existing legislation limits lawn growth to 10 inches, but the “general” language has led to confusion, and limits the city’s ability to enforce it, city documents show.

The new language specifies that landscape beds should be properly maintained and set back at least three feet from property lines unless there’s a fence. Beds can cover up to 50% of the front yard and can be filled with native plants, trees or other landscaping, as long as there’s a clear boundary from the rest of the lawn.

The new legislation also aims to curb how much landscaping — regardless of native status — creeps into sidewalks or streets, mostly to address safety and visibility, city officials said.

“We are not trying to prohibit well-maintained and managed native landscaped areas. That’s the opposite of what we’re trying to do,” said Vice-Mayor Pete Bales.

Some Beavercreek residents who spoke Monday night said that the 50% rule would put many of their friends and neighbors out of compliance automatically.

One resident, Seth Wagenman, said that one of his neighbors has a “beautiful” native garden that, were it disallowed, would likely be a patch of dirt due to several large shade trees.

“It’s a work of love, it blesses our neighborhood, my kids and I love to walk by,” Wagenman said. “It seems like you’re requiring people to have a lawn here, which seems unreasonable to me.”

City Planner Randy Burkett said that while the ordinance does not specify grandfathering those properties with over 50% coverage, it would be straightforward to either document those lawns using aerial photographs or simply add grandfathering language to the legislation before its next reading.

Homeowners also said that they use native landscaping as a way to handle erosion, though these aren’t usually placed in beds. Resident Antoinette Marlow has been using native prairie grass, the roots of which can be 10 feet deep, to mitigate her backyard from eroding into Merrick Park. Council members discussed adding a section that addressed erosion control.

“I think that any way that you can naturally handle (erosion) would be much preferred,” said Councilwoman Tiffany Schwartz.

Native plants and native lawns have grown in popularity in the past few years, not only because of the benefits they have for local wildlife, but also because in many cases they are more durable and easier to maintain, according to the Beaver Creek Wetlands Association website.

Migratory monarch butterflies, for example, which have declined in population in recent years, thrive on populations of native plants, including milkweed.

“This could be something that’s incremental,” said Councilman Glenn Duerr. “We have to balance out different interests in the city, and if this is a good starting point, it can always be adjusted in the future.”

Bales added that he was also willing to open discussion on invasive species.

“I’d hate to see a defined planting bed with a bunch of bush honeysuckle in it,” he said.

Beavercreek City Council is expected to vote on the measure on March 10.

In January, Gov. Mike DeWine also signed a law that makes it easier for Ohioans to sell and share native plant seeds, repealing an old state law that required all seeds to be approved before they can be sold or shared.