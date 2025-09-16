Proposed Ohio House bill calls for stronger penalties for political violence

“My thoughts and prayers are with the Kirk and Hortman families and any person who has fell victim to political violence. Political violence is unacceptable in all circumstances — whether directed at elected officials, staff, journalists, or activists peacefully exercising their First Amendment rights," said Rep. Jack Daniels, R-New Franklin, whose new bill with Rep. Josh Williams, R-Sylvania, is now awaiting a committee assignment.

According to a press release, the bill contains two major tenets. First, it would elevate politically motivated murders to be classified as aggravated murder, which would carry a mandatory life sentence without parole and make the crime eligible for the death penalty.

Second, it would create a “political motivation” specification, which can be added to violent felonies. The specification would add a 10-year mandatory sentence, if the accused were to be found guilty.

“We must honor Charlie’s memory not with silence, but with action,” said Williams. “Violence based on political beliefs is a direct threat to our democracy, and this legislation ensures that such violence is punished to the fullest extent of the law.”

