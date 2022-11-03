Prosecutors consider charges in Kettering Fairmont school shooting threat

It was decided that the student had no intention of harming others and she acted alone in what was determined to be a non-credible threat, according to Kettering schools.

The threat, stating “930am 10/20/22 Ima gonna shoot up the school,” was found in a Fairmont east unit rest room and later surfaced on social media, Kettering and Oakwood police records show.

The Fairmont threat “was one in the same” fielded by Oakwood police Oct. 19, a report from Oakwood’s safety department states.

The teen was questioned by law enforcement and Kettering school officials, police records show. She was not arrested or detained, Madzey said.

The school district declined to comment Thursday on the student’s status.

“We will follow board policy when it comes to disciplinary action, relative to the student code of conduct infraction,” Kettering schools Spokeswoman Kari Basson said in an email.