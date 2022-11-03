dayton-daily-news logo
X

Prosecutors consider charges in Kettering Fairmont school shooting threat

Local News
By
1 hour ago

Criminal charges of making false alarms are being sought against a Kettering Fairmont High School student officials said admitted to making a shooting threat on campus.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing the first-degree misdemeanor recommendation from Kettering police in the Oct. 18 incident involving a 17-year-old female, said Kelly Madzey, the office’s juvenile division chief.

The referral was received Wednesday and the review may conclude this week, she said.

“I’ll review them decide what charges are appropriate and initiate a complaint,” Madzey said.

ExplorePOPULAR: Latest area Dairy Queen restaurant, drive-through plans opening

The threat also involved an investigation by Oakwood police after a parent there saw it on social media, records show.

It was decided that the student had no intention of harming others and she acted alone in what was determined to be a non-credible threat, according to Kettering schools.

The threat, stating “930am 10/20/22 Ima gonna shoot up the school,” was found in a Fairmont east unit rest room and later surfaced on social media, Kettering and Oakwood police records show.

ExplorePOPULAR: Restaurant brand, new to Dayton area, will build on Meijer land in Kettering

The Fairmont threat “was one in the same” fielded by Oakwood police Oct. 19, a report from Oakwood’s safety department states.

The teen was questioned by law enforcement and Kettering school officials, police records show. She was not arrested or detained, Madzey said.

The school district declined to comment Thursday on the student’s status.

“We will follow board policy when it comes to disciplinary action, relative to the student code of conduct infraction,” Kettering schools Spokeswoman Kari Basson said in an email.

ExploreEARLIER: Girl ID’d in school shooting threat that draws Kettering, Oakwood police

In Other News
1
Miami Twp. police seek suspects who fled vehicle containing items...
2
Artist search underway for public memorial to honor Dayton mass...
3
Nearly finished Marathon gas station sits empty 2 years later; owner...
4
City approves $2.5 million for Homefull’s new West Dayton grocery store
5
New airline to offer Florida destination from Dayton airport

About the Author

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top