Public Health Alert: Black Forest ham from Walmart may not be fully cooked

A public health alert has been issued for ready-to-eat ham sold at Walmart because it might not be fully cooked.
The recalled ham is single-pound resealable plastic packages of Great Value-brand Black Forest ham with water added.
Recalled containers have a “best if used by” date of July 15, 2022, and bear establishment number “EST.26C” inside the U.S. Department of Agriculture mark of inspection. They were produced from April 28 through May 1.
The problem was noticed by the producer of the ham, an establishment called Plumrose USA that was doing business as Swift Prepared Foods, found ham that seemed to not be fully cooked.
After investigation, the company notified the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service that the ham wasn’t fully processed.
The recalled ham was shipped to stores in Illinois, Indiana and Ohio, and while the FSIS believes it is no longer available to buy, the organization said it is concerned it is still in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. If so, the FSIS said not to eat the ham, but to throw it away or return it to where you bought it.
The FSIS said there haven’t been any confirmed reports of reactions from eating the ham, but anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.
Anyone with questions about the alert can contact Swift Prepared Foods’ Strategic Accounts Manager Rusty Parker at 479-268-7131.
